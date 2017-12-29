After 36 years, Infantry Museum director Frank Hanner set for retirement

More Videos 3:14 Coroner discusses homicide and murder Pause 1:35 Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 6:50 MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director 1:45 15-year-old murder suspect didn't anticipate shootout at Columbus Pawn Shop, attorney says 2:45 College admissions: Tales from the front 2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode 1:06 Mayfield previews matchup with Georgia 1:04 Literacy Alliance brings early Christmas gifts to local oganizations Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

National Infantry Museum links soldiers with their history "History can't be quantified," National Infantry Museum director Frank Hanner said, but the link between the museum and the soldiers of today serves as both history lesson and inspiration. Hanner is retiring after 36 years with the museum, 22 years as its director "History can't be quantified," National Infantry Museum director Frank Hanner said, but the link between the museum and the soldiers of today serves as both history lesson and inspiration. Hanner is retiring after 36 years with the museum, 22 years as its director Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

"History can't be quantified," National Infantry Museum director Frank Hanner said, but the link between the museum and the soldiers of today serves as both history lesson and inspiration. Hanner is retiring after 36 years with the museum, 22 years as its director Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer