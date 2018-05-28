Fort Benning pauses at Main Post Cemetery ceremony to remember those who gave all

Under ominous skies and amidst the graves of more than 10,000 soldiers and dependents, about 150 people paused Monday morning to remember the service and sacrifice of those who have died in service to the nation.
The Memorial Day Ceremony at the Fort Benning Main Post Cemetery drew active duty officers and enlisted soldiers, retired personnel and families of those who are buried at Fort Benning, home of the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence.
“Memorial Day can be a difficult day for many,” said Maj. Gen. Gary Brito, commander of the Maneuver Center of Excellence. “Often we are reminded of the sadness of missing our friends, our brothers and sisters and our battle buddies. Although many will enjoy friends and backyard barbecues today, it is wholly appropriate that we gather at our cemetery and others around the country to celebrate and recognize the service of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. For it is here that we remember their stories and all of those who are no longer with us today.”
Brito talked about the extraordinary service and sacrifice those who are remembered at Fort Benning. He recognized Spec. Fourth Class Donald R. Johnston, a mortar soldier in the Vietnam War. His base came under attack and chaos ensued, Brito said.
“With complete disregard for his own safety, he hurled himself on dangerous explosive charges, shielding his fellow soldiers from the blast,” Brito said. “I would call that extraordinary action by a brave young soldier.”
Johnston died in March 1969 and was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions.
The cemetery is also the final resting place for officers such as Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, who was a Vietnam commander whose story was told in the book and movie “We Were Soldiers Once and Young” and Medal of Honor recipient Col. Robert Nett.
“On this hallowed ground, we are in the presence of great leaders, leaders such as Lt. Gen. Ret. Harold Moore and Col. Ret. Robert Nett,” Brito said. “Both of these men built their legacies in their own right. And they were fixtures here at Fort Benning. Many of us and many of you remember their passion for service, their sharing of leadership lessons of which we all benefit from today.”
The ceremony closed with Taps being played by the Maneuver Center of Excellence Army band.
