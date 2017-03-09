Local adoptions on the rise in Muscogee County; but more homes still needed

1:33 Phenix City mayor’s prayer breakfast calls for unity in time of divide Pause

2:31 Shaw girls basketball players, head coach react to signing ceremony

0:37 See Carver's Mya Millner top Columbus on last-second shot

3:03 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 9 from WRBL'S Cody Nickel

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:33 Embedded dog collars a recurring issue

2:16 Jovonne Williams charged in hit-and-run death of Kassandra Hollinhead

1:46 Watch 3,500 runners participate in Color Me Rad

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case