Secret stories of struggle

Every once in a while a story leaves me breathless, leaves me inspired, leaves me hopeful. This is one of those stories.
It should point us all to the realization that although we see the overall delinquencies of our youth dominate the news, there are fantastic children who demonstrate an impressive, resilient will to overcome.
Out of desperation and necessity, a teenage brother and sister left the public school system to be home-schooled. Mom was terminally ill, and they became her caregivers, so the duo sacrificed their education in order to help keep the family together.
In mid-August, their mom succumbed to her disease. Dad had never been in the picture, and their closest relative lived in a remote village across the globe. The 18-year-old sister became the leader of the home. With home-school no longer a viable option, the two teens enrolled in public school, where I learned of their remarkable resolve to survive.
They thrived.
They were a year behind, but undeterred. Two of the most polite youngsters in the building, the strong young woman and the solid young man excelled, mounting good grades and becoming active in art and leaderships programs.
The sister scurried to work right after school, working full-time at a local retailer. She finished work at 11 p.m. and was at school for a 7:15 a.m. start. Day in, day out. Her most remarkable traits were her undaunted smile, her humility, capability, and dedication to her studies.
The younger brother stayed after school for JROTC. With dreams of entering the armed services, he quickly immersed himself into the program. On the weekends, he worked to help support his sister. His most impressive traits: his polite and respectful demeanor, his laser-focused dream, and his unwavering commitment to achieving it.
Bills. Food. Gas. Clothes. Upkeep of their mother’s older-model car. These two kids faced the realities, never asking for help and never letting on that they needed any. Their classmates and teachers spent every day in their midst, never knowing their struggle.
Mere days after they lost their beloved mother, they were slammed into balancing jobs, groceries, bills, and school. They were alone and afraid, but never worried because they knew the strength of their will, their love for each other, and their love for their mother would suffice.
I could stop right there. But the sheer will of these two impressed upon me a valuable lesson in getting my priorities straight and recognizing how truly blessed I am.
I was one of those teachers who walked past these kids on a daily basis, never knowing their struggle. Sometimes we skate through life on the heels of privilege, occasionally facing a rough patch here and there. We fall back in the rat race of life, unchanged.
Then I hear about these kids.
Disabilities and diseases, bullying and betrayal, abuse and absence, the battles our young children face silences me. My jaw drops at the thought of all the stories I don’t even know about, the stories I cannot tell because they are hidden behind covered scars, quieted screams, or ignored cries. I shudder to think how many other kids I walk by on a daily basis who live in desperation, trying to hold their heads above water.
But if I remain in that place, I will forever remain unchanged. However, if I bend my ear and focus my eyes, I just might be able to move towards action, assistance, and inspiration.
I caught wind of this dynamic brother and sister team and was blown away by their strength. I had to learn more about them, and then I had to share. They are just different. I’ve written about a boy needing a coat and a girl struggling to be accepted. I’ve told stories of a soccer team needing cleats and a twelfth grader who could barely read. I’ve written about a girl from poverty breaking the cycle and a country boy finally making it out of high school. These two…well…these two were just different.
Their secret story of struggle has become, for me, a loud tale of triumph, and I am changed.
Comments