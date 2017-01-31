Columbus High PTSA steps in to show Title I teachers they are appreciated

It was the week before Christmas break. The placard on the table full of goodies read, “Columbus High School Parent Teacher Student Association ‘adopted’ you, the Jordan staff, to celebrate the holiday season. Please know that you are recognized and appreciated!”
We had received an email inviting us to the snacks earlier that morning, and the whispers began almost immediately. “Wonder why Columbus High is bringing us snacks?” “Hmmm…what’s the occasion?” “Not that I mind, but why?” The buzz was tangible enough to send me investigating. So, I asked.
The answer was very sweet. Since our school does not have a very active parent/teacher organization and Columbus High does, the Blue Devil PTSA stepped in to fill the gap during the most giving time of the year — a season when most teachers are showered with little gifts of appreciation.
The same thing happened across the district that week. Schools with much, blessed schools with not-as-much. Parents from all over Columbus pooled their resources, added a little holiday cheer, and bounded into unfamiliar hallways to spread a little joy to teachers who maybe need a little extra dose.
All of us at Jordan were pleasantly surprised, to say the least. For me personally, I read the little sign and instantly thought about how that simple act of kindness was small to those parents, but huge to us.
There are over 50 schools in Muscogee County, and 29 are considered Title I schools. These are schools that, in laymen terms, mainly serve students from lower income families. Most of these schools deal with the same issues: hungry kids, ill prepared kids, misbehaving kids, low-performing kids, the list goes on.
But many people often fail to think about some of the other concerns in the hearts and minds of the Title I teacher, concerns that don’t even directly involve the students we teach. If you were to ask me what is most difficult about teaching at a Title I school, I would say the delayed satisfaction.
I spoke to a young colleague recently about this very subject. She was in tears, feeling desperately void of satisfaction in seeing her students engage in her passionate work. She was pouring herself into her lessons, only to reap very little return from her students. Her work, she felt, was unappreciated by her students. Lord knows, I’ve been there before. For the Title I teacher, the rewards are seldom verbal. They may come from quietly watching a girl graduate who wasn’t expected to, or getting a uniformed visitor who just graduated from boot camp. Delayed satisfaction.
The need to see the fruits of our labor seems simple, but for the Title I teacher, most school days end with an empty basket. When the bell rings, the cornucopias have been emptied, but another class just arrived that needs just as much. And so the cycle continues.
Most educators are intrinsically motivated and can draw upon their own self-confidence to be able to last 30 years in this profession; however, the struggle to keep fighting is very real for the Title I teacher who rarely gets acknowledged for her hard work from the very students she serves. And a parental pat on the back is an even greater rarity.
So when a handful of parents from another school go out of their way to bake some goodies, buy some sodas, and write a nice note, we feel, well, noticed and appreciated, and that is a nice feeling. From all of us at Title I schools to all of those who adopted us, thanks for the affirmation.
