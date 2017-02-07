Columbus student struggles to overcome a reputation that wasn’t even hers

0:13 Police need your help finding possible witness to recent homicide Pause

5:36 Attorney to jury: "There's only so much pressure you can put on a pipe before it bursts, and Jerry Merritt had enough."

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

1:34 Surveillance video shows Georgia lawmaker after shooting

1:18 Fugitive arrested in Phenix City after standoff

2:25 Central High seniors Trent Kelley and Bryce Wade accept walk-on status at Auburn University and Troy University

2:16 Meet Tiny: She's a big dog with a bigger personality, and in need of a forever home

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car