Kendrick High teacher always supported students — then one day she needed them

Step into the classroom of Akear Mewborn at Kendrick High and you never know what you might hear.
Most days you’ll hear an inviting discussion of Dickens or Whitman, but maybe on occasion you might hear a candid conversation about teen pregnancy, homelessness or abuse and abandonment.
In the mind of Ms. Mewborn, some of the most essential skills a teacher can share with her pupils aren’t found in an anthology. Some are taught outside, in the school of hard knocks, but refined within the haven of a nurturing public school classroom.
Along with their backpacks loaded down with books, many kids nowadays tote some very personal baggage into their classrooms. There is no doubt our youngsters see things that would make most of us shudder, but keen teachers like Ms. Mewborn recognize the importance of developing a special kind of rapport with kids who struggle balancing school with the hardships of life. Teachers become a life line.
Most teachers have mastered the art of holding their tongues, hiding their feelings and covering up their personal struggles. Perhaps it’s a subconscious awareness. Since teachers want students to freely learn and be uninhibited in their studies, many classroom teachers suppress their own needs in valiant efforts to support the needs of their students.
But the benefits of a strong bond between teacher and student aren’t reserved for student alone. Sometimes the teacher is on the receiving end of the adoration developed inside the safety of a school classroom. And on rare occasion the hurt inside a teacher bubbles up to find solace in the healthy refuge of the relationship between a class and its teacher.
Ms. Mewborn is the youngest of four children, the only local sibling close to mom, and in 2013 she became the primary caregiver for her cancer-stricken mother. She desperately tried to separate her home duties from her school duties, and up until then, she was compartmentalizing well. No one at school had a clue.
One day, her teaching was interrupted by the kind of phone call we all fear. A family emergency. Mom’s cancer. Stage 3. Chemotherapy wasn’t working.
No amount of strength and skill in cover-up could prevent her from hiding her emotions this day. In the hallway of Kendrick High, she lost her restraint.
How do you turn off the emotion? How do you compose yourself and return to a room full of 30 perceptive teenagers?
You try, but you can’t. Nothing gets past teenagers. As she walked back into her class, the red, swollen eyes gave her away. “Ms. Mewborn, what’s wrong? Who do we have to beat up for making you cry?” When a teacher builds a relationship with her kids, the kids become stakeholders in her well-being, and Ms. Mewborn’s students genuinely were up in arms about whatever had made their teacher cry.
That’s the kind of love exceptional teachers cultivate in their classrooms.
Two years later, Ms. Mewborn lost her momma. And in the gap such a loss creates, there stood a collection of endearing teenagers. She returned to her warm classroom and several notes from her students. One particular card read, “Ms. Mewborn, you are a very beautiful, intelligent woman, who I know is very strong. I know how it feels to lose your mother, but she would want you to smile and continue being a successful woman.”
And she did.
