Why is Jordan High considered a ‘do not go there’ school?

(Throughout the years, I’ve been told to write from the heart. And this topic, my friend, has been weighing heavy on my heart for some time.)
When I first arrived in Columbus, I was lucky enough to land a job at Hardaway High as a mobile teacher. That just means I had no classroom of my own. I would push my cart loaded down with my textbooks and teaching materials into another teacher’s room for the period and push my cart on to the next class when the bell rang. I loved Hardaway.
But as destiny would have, there was no room for me the next year, so I began searching for an English opening elsewhere. New to Columbus, I had no idea about the reputations of schools in this great city. But Lord knows everyone around me did, and they certainly didn’t hesitate to offer their two cents. They pointed me in the direction of some, while quickly and sternly erasing others off my list. “Do NOT go there,” they’d say with adamant absolutes.
Jordan High was on that list — the “whatever-you-do-don’t-go-there” list. One of my coworkers in particular was very vocal, and I couldn’t help but entertain her opinions because she had formerly taught at Jordan; therefore, I figured she would know. So, I earmarked Jordan High as a definite no-go.
Until Jordan’s principal called. And until I visited the school and learned more about the kids, the faculty, the atmosphere.
My dad and my preacher always taught me not to take others’ opinions as truth, but to seek out my own truth. That’s always a difficult task, but I took a leap, listened to my heart, and signed my name to become a Red Jacket.
And now, four years later, I have absolutely no regrets. I am a more capable teacher and a finer person because of Jordan High.
But it’s contract time again — the time of year when school personnel wonder which teachers are leaving and which teachers are staying. I’m sure each of our 56 schools feels a tangible aura of suspense in the building.
But maybe not.
Perhaps there are some schools in the city that never have to worry about filling empty spots in the faculty or losing a good teacher to a “better” school. Why is that? Why is there such a drastic discrepancy between schools within the same school district? Why are there two vastly different lists concerning where a teacher might want to teach: a “do NOT go there” list and a “You’ve found the Promised Land” list?
There must be a logical reason.
After all, aren’t all schools in this district staffed with certified, qualified, competent teachers? Aren’t all schools provided with the basic materials and resources to sustain and grow their programs? Of course.
But still, what do they have that we don’t have?
I think I need some help with this question because I can only think of one answer. Teaching at a place like Jordan is hard. Plain and simple, no political correctness, no sugar-coating, hard. It’s just a hard-to-define kind of difficulty that tests your skill as a teacher and your heart. The issue is much deeper than trying to decipher what they have that we don’t have. Perhaps that has nothing to do with it at all.
But not every teacher can teach at a school like mine. And certainly not every teacher wants to. I’ve learned, though, that’s OK. At least some of us do.
