I am lucky to tell these stories, but even luckier to watch the community respond

On Sunday, I spoke at a local church service where the focus was on uplifting the students and teachers who just days ago started a new school year.
At one point in the service, the front of the sanctuary was filled with students of all ages and teachers from all over the community. It was a special time where the focus was duly on a critical mission field — our public school classrooms.
I had planned to write about something that happened the first week of school, but I feel so inspired that I’ll have to wait on my story about Carlos for another time.
I am nomadic by nature, so I’ve worked in many different cities and schools across this 20-year career, but I have never been so inspired by a city as I have been since moving to Columbus, Ga. The church is just a drop in the bucket of supportive organizations, both civic and religious, that support and undergird our public education system. From the many philanthropic organizations to the numerous benevolent corporations to the abundant churches across denominational lines, our students are blessed to have a city that loves and supports them wholeheartedly, and that is truly inspirational.
This morning we stressed the awesome opportunities all of us have to make a difference in the lives of our students. I would bet that not one of us is too far removed from someone who attends or works at one of our local schools. Molding a generation takes us all, no doubt, so there is always an opportunity to support that effort in some way or another. For instance, many stories I tell in these columns have resulted in emails and phone calls from giving people who want to meet the needs of desperate children. But there are more needs out there than can be relayed in a Wednesday morning newspaper.
Indeed, we live in a giving city, a remarkable city full of wonderful people. Many have stood up and the answered calls for help from our local schools, and I have one of the best seats to watch the wonder happen. From behind this keyboard, I am lucky to tell the stories, but I am even luckier to watch the community respond.
So, I want to remind you of just a few of the kids this community has embraced over the last two school years since I have been taking up space in the Ledger-Enquirer.
Remember the young girl who longed to “jingle when she walked” with a uniform full of ROTC medals? The one who asked only for a bicycle for graduation so she could ride to Columbus State University? A community member bought her that bike, and she is now beginning her second year at CSU.
What about the young man who had holes in his winter coat but still offered it to his freezing teacher? Someone bought him a new parka the very next week.
And the young man who wanted his Bible in his school picture, but when he got the proofs back, the Good Book wasn’t visible? Several Columbus residents offered him private sessions with a local photographer.
I’m sure you remember the story about the brother and sister who lost their mom right before school started and were struggling to make it on their own. Well, a local family took them under their wing, showering the two with blessings during the holidays and connecting them with people who would come in handy in the future.
This community loves our schools, our teachers and our students. There’s no doubt. The time and money and love the city of Columbus invests in our public education system is nothing short of astounding. I am so thrilled to be the teller of the stories that occur every day within the walls of our beloved schools. More importantly, though, I’m blessed to see how many of these stories end — with a community coming together to protect a vital investment ... our local schools. Keep loving on us, Columbus. We’re in this together.
Comments