‘Our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico are suffering’: Columbus raising funds for victims

A group of Columbus elected officials and Hispanic residents have launched a disaster relief effort to help the residents of Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
Councilor Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson, a native of the U.S. territory, is leading the effort in partnership with a group called Tri-City United 4 Puerto Rico, according to a news release issued by Mayor Teresa Tomlinson’s office.
The Tri-City group will accept donations on Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot at 3515 Victory Drive. Items being collected include baby supplies, mosquito repellant, camping beds, batteries, personal effects such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste.
“Our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico are suffering,” Tomlinson said in a statement. “We can help. Councilor Mimi Woodson, who is from Puerto Rico, has partnered with local churches and national aid agencies to make a difference. With your help, we can be a positive force for those in desperate need.”
Columbus residents unable to to drop off donations at the Victory Drive Walmart parking lot on Oct. 21, can drop off items at the following locations:
- Iglesia Embajadores de Cristo, 4817 Milgen Road (Deliver to the office of Fairview Pre-School, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to noon)
- Iglesia de Dios Neuvo Pacto, 2913 Reese Road (Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Iglesia Tabernaculo Familiar/Tabernacle FamilyChurch, 1699 Blanchard Boulevard. (Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 7 to 10 p.m.)
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521
