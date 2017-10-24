I spent years trying to change this student’s egotistical heart, but it took more

Several years ago, we had a soccer player who was dynamic. No doubt about it, he was talented, even as a freshman in high school. His footwork was impressive, his vision was wide, and his shots on goal were threatening. He was an all-around great player.
But he was a ball hog.
As much talent and skill he possessed, he possessed that much more arrogance. In all my years of coaching, I have never come across a player with as much haughtiness as this young man had. It was a shame, really. His belief in himself disallowed him to cultivate a belief in his coaching staff, which made him uncoachable, or a belief in his team, which made him the object of resentment, anger, even hate at times. His teammates, if you could call them that, were mere pawns to him, mere objects of no value except to lend him opportunities to be noticed and acclaimed.
Practices were a nightmare. If he showed up at all, he set himself apart from the drills with his hand on his hip as if to say the people on the field were beneath his time and effort. And games. Well, games were atrocious to watch. He would yell at his teammates and run all over the field desperately trying to compensate for his teammates’ inadequacies. His arrogance even spoke to the referees with disdain and disgust, prompting several cautions and the occasional dismissal from the field. It was embarrassing.
I spent two years trying to speak to his egotistical heart, trying to “fix” his arrogance. But there was nothing I could do, nothing I could say, nothing anyone could do or say that was going to chip away at this young man’s stone heart.
Indeed, he was talented. But he was also very much alone.
Oh, he may have had an intimate circle of buddies who fed his ego and bought into his divisive nature, but when the dust of the damage he caused settled, I’m sure he was always standing alone. Because if there is one thing I’ve learned as a coach and as a teacher all these years, I’ve learned that human nature drives us toward teamwork, toward a common goal. On occasion there are those outliers who want to cause division, stir up strife, mount a pedestal in order to feel special and claim notoriety, but when the day ends, most of us want to be a part of something greater than ourselves.
I’ve been on teams my entire life. We all have — family, church, sports, jobs, schools, neighborhoods, communities. And I think we can all attest to the fact that the most remarkable success occurs when we work together, when we strive side-by-side to reach a common goal or tackle a difficult situation. There is no better arena to work toward a common goal than when it comes to the betterment of our children.
There are faces behind our data, stories attached to our schools and futures connected to our decisions. Our children aren’t commodities we barter; they are the very breath of our community, the backbone of our longevity. Regardless of address or geography, location or reputation, every Muscogee County school, every city of Columbus child deserves a strong team surrounding them.
So, how ‘bout we start undergirding our education system – from the janitorial staff to the classroom teacher, from the cafeteria workers to the principals, from the bus drivers to the superintendent, from the maintenance workers to the school board, from the guidance counselors to the district office?
Muscogee County is jam packed full of talented citizens, remarkable leaders and brave teachers. Maybe we can start working together to accomplish the goal of making our school district and our community even more spectacular than it already is. After all, when the dust settles, no one wants to be standing alone.
Comments