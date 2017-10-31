Dreaming of a car provided a longer lasting, different fulfillment

I often write about how passionate our Muscogee County teachers are; it’s sort of a mission of mine. Time and time again, I get excited to brag on this profession, because unfortunately, the world has changed and not too many people care enough to spread the good stuff. Well, I came across a neat story that might teach us all a lesson in what true dedication looks like.
The story begins with a 16-year-old wanting a car. Seems familiar, doesn’t it? But instead of the big red bow atop a birthday surprise in the driveway, mom and dad were focused on teaching their daughter about the benefits of working hard for what she wanted. So, Jennifer Dobbins hit the pavement to look for a job so she could buy her own car.
An opportunity to earn some cash finally arrived for Jennifer via a work-study program at her high school. She was sent to see Dr. Susan Squiers over at St. Elmo School. Jennifer had an interview and then started work there the very next afternoon — and every afternoon after that throughout her junior and senior years of high school.
Forming an attachment to St. Elmo was easy for Jennifer Dobbins. Both of her parents were teachers and instilled in her the importance of learning. So, her willingness to work, her goal to aim for what she wanted, and her deep-rooted gumption to appreciate learning were the perfect fit to the mission of a place like St. Elmo.
The rest is, as they say, history — a long history of commitment and dedication to the school. Because Jennifer Dobbins’ attachment to St. Elmo didn’t end when she went off to college. Far from it. She continued working for Dr. Squiers throughout her four years at Columbus State University. She moved from the clerical desk to the classroom, assisting teachers and working face-to-face with the wonderful young minds of our great city. Jennifer’s time at St. Elmo then prompted her to follow in her parents’ footsteps. She became an education major.
Four years later, she walked across the stage at CSU with a degree in education, and as destiny would have it, there just happened to be a job opening at, you guessed it, St. Elmo. So, Jennifer sat before her familiar boss and interviewed for her dream job.
And the rest is, well, more history — a 28-year history that started when a young sixteen year old just wanted to buy herself a car.
I have never met a teacher who teaches for the money. None of us would admit that we teach for the summers off or the decent insurance. And most teachers don’t stand in front of 30 eager kids every day because our teacher retirement program is good. The good teachers, the solid ones who stay for the long haul, do it for one reason. They love the thrill of being a part of something bigger than themselves, something long-lasting and life-changing. But what Jennifer Dobbins has done is quite impressive. She’s taken her commitment to the profession a step farther and attached a school’s vision to it to form a relationship that is the perfect example of passionate dedication.
Way to go, Mrs. Dobbins. Our profession and St. Elmo are lucky to have you.
