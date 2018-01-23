Muscogee County’s school symbol reminds us to light the way for students

I used to listen to a song that told of an interesting battle on the sea. The story was set on a foggy night during World War II when the captain of a Navy ship spied another ship’s lights getting dangerously close to his starboard side.
He radioed ahead and requested the approaching ship to adjust its course 10 degrees to the North. Much to his amazement, the ship simply replied, “Adjust your course 10 degrees to the South.” Taken aback, the captain asserted his ranked position, “I’m the captain of this vessel, and this is my command. Adjust your course 10 degrees to the North!” Calmly the voice replied, “Adjust your course 10 degrees to the South. I’m a seaman, second class.” The Navy Captain became angrily adamant at the defiance and barked back, “I’m a U.S. Naval Destroyer! Now, adjust your course 10 degrees! No discussion! Over and out!” The final reply ripped through the fog, “I am the lighthouse. The path you choose is perilous. Destruction lies ahead if you delay. But if you’ll trust me, I will lead you through safely. Adjust your course, and you’ll be on your way.”
I just Googled the song and listened to it and got the same, familiar chill bumps I used to get when I first heard it. It’s an impactful song about relinquishing power and developing trust. It’s also about the important role played by the guiding light of a tried and true, solidly built pointer-of-the-way.
I tell the story of the song because it just came to mind as I was searching for something on the Muscogee County School District website. I’ve been a part of the district for a good while, so I know our logo is a lighthouse. I understand its obvious significance for a system of schools that desires to be a beacon of light and hope and opportunity for a community’s future through its children.
But for me today, the lighthouse morphed into a renewed symbol of guidance and clarity.
In the midst of growing fogginess in the world today, in the midst of wars waged in our neighborhoods, in the middle of so many battles fought to win over our children, and during the chaos of uncertainty whirling around us, now more than ever is the need to see the lighthouse.
Just as the song relays, there is a relinquishing of control and a development of trust that is necessary so that the experts can effectively lead and direct and guide. So that the stable, rooted beacons who know the perils are able to steer. So that the ships who have previously been worn and weary from rough seas finally relent, acknowledge the lighthouse, and begin to trust. So that the lighthouse keepers can fulfill their duties and responsibilities to protect and serve. So that there are no sides or power struggles and so that every entity works together to avoid crashing into the rocks.
I guess the optimist in me sees the significance of the MSCD logo now more than ever, and I realize the potential outlined in the song’s definition of roles and the security that arises when those roles are free to operate efficiently.
As a district full of like-minded people, our main priority is to show kids the way. We want to be a light for them and a beacon of opportunity. But as well-educated professionals, we also long for the day when we can freely operate in our expertise, when we are able to lead and guide and teach without fear or reservation, and when we are endued with full trust that we are working with the best interests of our children and our community in mind.
Instead of troubling banter back and forth, may we begin a discourse rooted in safety where the lighthouse keepers can guide, and the ships can sail in security.
