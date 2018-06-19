When student becomes the teacher

In any given teaching career, there are notable times when the classroom teacher takes a back seat to the students, when degrees fall silent to the voices of the children. Most teachers can tell stories of times when the instruction didn’t come from them. It came from the kids. These precious moments are why teachers choose this career – to experience times when compassion enters the classroom and overtakes agendas and curriculum.
Susan Franks, a third-grade teacher at Johnson Elementary, can recall such a notable moment. The experience has become one of those moments that make teachers honor and recognize the reciprocal relationship teachers can have with their students. It’s a give-and-take that takes months to cultivate - an equal partnership where both parties benefit. But not all teachers can have this equal partnership where both parties benefit. It is saved only for the good ones. The ones who acknowledge that the teaching profession isn’t about the teacher at all.
But those moments…those moments pale in comparison to any and every thing else this profession has to offer.
Meagan was a student of Mrs. Franks who battled the developmental disorder called Smith-Magenis Syndrome which left her hearing and speech impaired, intellectually delayed from her peers, and noticeably different in her appearance. Meagan was not deterred, not shy, not scared of trying anything.
One day, she asked Mrs. Franks if she could sit in the reading chair at the front of the room and read to her classmates. With honest reluctance, Mrs. Franks delayed in granting permission because she felt the other students might react to Meagan’s speech and reading fluency in unkind ways. Mrs. Franks was inspired by Meagan’s willingness to take a chance, so she did as well, and opened the reading chair to Meagan.
As Meagan took her prominent seat, another student popped out of his seat and stood beside Meagan. In quick mother-hen mode, Mrs. Franks quickly directed the student to have a seat, to which he replied, “But Meagan may need help with some of the words.” And with that, Mrs. Franks recognized the moment and allowed the young boy to remain in his position of supportive help.
The bold and courageous Meagan read as best she could, and despite the often unintelligible utterings, her classmates offered her expressions of engagement and encouragement, not unkindness their teacher may have feared. There was silence in the classroom as Meagan read, but when she finished, the room erupted in jubilee. “Good job, Meagan!” “Way to go, Meagan!” She returned to her seat with a round of applause still echoing in her ear.
You see, teachers aren’t the only teachers in the classroom. A little girl who battles for every nugget of learning assumes the lectern and instructs us all on how to walk in boldness despite the obstacles we face. She teaches us how to face a challenge head on, without fear. And a little boy stands before a collection of pupils and teaches us how to be respectful, accepting, and helpful. Regardless of our own insecurities and ignorance surrounding people who are different, the little guy teaches us how to walk in true acceptance.
Sometimes I wish everyone who reads these columns could return to third grade for a day or sit in a sixth grade classroom one Thursday or hang out in 7th period Biology class one week. Just to see. Just to witness the truly remarkable teaching that goes on in our great District of 57 schools. Sure, we are blessed with some fine teachers. But our kids are pretty neat, too.
Comments