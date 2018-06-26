The fighting spirit of a Columbus student is inspiring

I first met Liza when she showed up to soccer tryouts her freshman year in knock off Converse low-top tennis shoes. She was timid and reserved and a tad standoffish among her crazy peers who were quite comfortable in their own skin.
After the fourth day of practice, I asked Liza if she could get her hands on some cleats and shin guards. She became even more withdrawn. It was like her body sunk into itself. She didn’t have to say a word. I asked her shoe size, and she had some decent cleats the next day.
Liza had a relentless pursuit of attacking players that quickly made her one of my starting defenders. Her drive to improve was impressive, but she remained a girl of very few words.
During her junior year’s season, I got to know the kind of person Liza really was. Unobtrusive and polite, she hid her unfortunate home life well. Passed between her mother and grandmother, Liza never knew where she would sleep at night, but no one would know the chaos she went home to. She hid behind her shyness and escaped by excelling in her athletics and academics.
Liza came to me during the season and confessed that she may have to quit the team. She had been asked to serve on a citywide leadership council and wanted to beef up her resume for college. Liza was also in the Top 10 of her graduating class, but she had her eyes set on valedictorian or salutatorian. She confessed, “Coach, I need to go away from Columbus to college. It’s my only way out of here.” I understood exactly what she meant.
We sat down after practice, made a plan, created a schedule, and mapped out a strategy. Liza was blossoming into an amazing young woman, and I certainly wanted to help her.
But sometimes the circumstances surrounding some of our kids are beyond our control, beyond their control. Unfortunately, Liza had absolutely no one reliable in her life outside of school. During the most important years of her high school career, her junior and senior years, the bumps in her already bumpy road made for an even tougher go for poor Liza.
Missing interviews for scholarships because her rides fell through, being forgotten at school until 8 o’clock, missing deadlines for paperwork because of absent signatures, coming to important meetings late because she walked across town – these were the obstacles Liza had to overcome that were beyond her control.
But the same relentless spirit that made her a great defender on my soccer team also made her a great circumstance-overcomer. Liza reached all of her goals. She will be leaving Columbus this August to attend a nearby college on a full, four-year scholarship. She’s punched her ticket out of her circumstances, despite her circumstances, and I’m sure her bags are already packed.
I guess I learned a lot from watching Liza these past four years. I learned about being steadfast and focused. I learned to recognize what I want and then pursue it with relentlessness. Liza entered my world as what I thought was a timid little girl. But I had no idea that hidden behind her quiet demeanor was a roaring lioness with the heart of a fighter. Now, four years later, she is breaking the cycle, and I admire her for that. Thanks, Liza, for inspiring me to pursue my dreams and for teaching me to roar.
