After 2 decades with the Ledger-Enquirer, I know real journalism still exists

1:26 Is public funding necessary for the arts? Pause

1:58 High school students join the Valley Interfaith Promise bed races

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

1:28 Gloria Strode defends her husband at Columbus Council

1:41 Coroner gives details in one-vehicle accident that killed two children

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

3:41 Suspect in police shooting appears in court; pleads not guilty

2:17 Attorney: Woman charged in crash that killed 2 children wants to be able to attend funeral

2:22 Columbus police chief recounts the Hilton Avenue Burglary