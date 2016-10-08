Chuck Williams: Working hard to preserve and grow the family farm

From Walt Corcoran’s view high inside his cotton-picking machine, he can see two generations back and two generations ahead.
It isn’t easy being one of the largest family farmers left in Alabama, but it sure is a beautiful view on a dusty and dry October afternoon as acre after acre of cotton churns through the big green picker.
His paternal grandfather started the operation in the wake of World War II, and his father, the late Sonny Corcoran, took over the family farm in 1956 when his father died. Walt worked the farm with his dad until Mr. Sonny died in 2005. Now, Walt, his wife, Kim, and his brother, Tom, and his wife, Denise, are in charge. Walt’s son-in-law is part of the operation and now three nephews have entered the picture. And the oldest of the four grandchildren, 6-year-old Gardner, gets his time riding the fields and dirt roads with his grandfather. Two of Walt’s daughters operate Backyard Orchard, growing peaches, blueberries and strawberries.
It is a family thing.
“If I didn’t have grandkids coming in, I wouldn’t be working as hard as I am,” Walt said. “I want to make sure I leave them something.”
So this time of year, he gets into the field at 7 in the morning and works until almost 6 collecting what the earth offers.
In full disclosure, Walt is a high school classmate of mine from Lakeside School and a longtime friend. Recently, he invited me to spend an afternoon picking cotton — OK, riding in the picker. That happened on Thursday in a 19-acre field less than a quarter of a mile from where we were high school sophomores exactly four decades ago.
Walt was a farmer then — and despite great change in the industry, he’s a farmer now. He is currently harvesting 2,500 acres of cotton he planted in May. Before the the end of November, he’ll pick another 1,000 acres on contract. He also farms another 3,000 or so acres of peanuts, soybeans and corn. Throw in about 650 cows and you get the picture of the size of the operation.
He lives on the northern edge of Barbour County in Twin Springs, but plants in Barbour, Russell and Henry counties on the Alabama side, and Stewart and Quitman counties in Georgia.
“This is a way of life,” he said amid the hum of the picker’s diesel engine, which churns through 100 gallons a day. “It’s all I know.”
Don’t be fooled by the apparent luxury of an air-conditioned cab on the picker or the radio inside. This is hard work, constantly climbing up and down the seven steps to the cab to unstop one of the pickers or make a quick change on something.
It is a life that can be as simple, and sometimes as dry, as the dirt he turns – or as complicated as the $650,000 John Deere picker he uses to harvest the 19 acres in less than three hours.
Six rows at a time, the picker gobbles and sorts the cotton plants, then spits out 5,500-pound rolls that take about $32 worth of bright yellow wrap each time. And all of this happens without even slowing the machine’s 4.5 mile per hour pace. In high cotton, Walt and his son-in-law will stack up 50 of those rolls in a day. In sketchy cotton, they may get 10 to 12 rolls for a day’s work.
Ask Walt where the cotton he is picking will land after the seeds and buds are removed in the ginning process and he is quick to say that about half of it will be sold in the U.S. and the other half will be shipped abroad to places like Turkey, Vietnam, China, Mexico and Bangladesh.
Walt was one of the smartest folks in my high school class – I wasn’t, also in the spirit of full disclosure – so he anticipated where I was about to take the conversation.
“Yeah, it goes over there and they make what they are going to make and send it back as towels, T-shirts, sheets ...,” he said. “I know, it doesn’t make sense to me, either.”
His cotton after it is ginned in Russell County will go to Staplcotn, a cotton cooperative in Mississippi that will market it to the world.
But Walt knows the cotton he is picking was selling for 68 cents a pound Thursday morning on the New York commodity exchange. And he knows the work three people are doing took 10 or more folks when his father was running the farm.
“And we are doing two and a half to three times more than we did then,” Walt said.
That is what technology has done to farming.
Walt, like his father before him, earned his college degree in agriculture from Auburn University. But what he is doing now was not in a textbook in the 1980s.
Most of what he knows, he learned from the land.
Ask if family farms in the Deep South will be a thing of the past, Walt said, “Not as long as somebody is willing to work hard.”
As he nears his 56th birthday and participates in his 46th harvest, he is developing a new way of looking at things.
“My saying now is, ‘It is what it is, and you got to deal with what it is,’” he said.
My old friend has dealt with it pretty well through a lifetime of hard work.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com, @chuckwilliams
Comments