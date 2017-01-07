In two years, Columbus State transformed corner of Broadway and 12th Street

The old place has certainly changed — and for the better.
Dr. Joseph Jones, an associate dean of Columbus State University’s College of Education and Health Professions, took some time to visit with me in his new office in Frank Brown Hall.
A couple of years ago, Jones’ office was one of my landing spots when the Ledger-Enquirer occupied the building.
Jones was sitting pretty close to where I once sat. It was a strange experience for me to go back to the start of a new era at the corner of Broadway and 12th Street.
Two years ago, those of us who work for the Ledger-Enquirer were filling boxes and bidding on what was left over as we prepared to leave what had been the newspaper’s home for more than 80 years. Today, Jones and his university colleagues are preparing for students Monday morning.
My, how things have changed.
In early 2015, and let’s be honest here, the place was in terrible shape and something needed to happen. Local donors made that something happen. They purchased the building, tore down the old tower, renovated the historic part that housed the newsroom and constructed a new, modern school of nursing.
The transformation is unreal. For me, the impact of that change was best observed from my old office.
The view to the outside is pretty much the same, except the old, cracked windows have been replaced. On the inside, plaster walls are gone, exposing brick that was part of the original structure.
“That is pretty stunning and it is in all these offices,” Jones said of the brick. “... They could have put drywall over that. Technically, they could have saved money and done it.”
Where we had wooden support columns, the original steel beams have been exposed. A ceramic tile floor is at the midpoint of the old stairway, but the brass rails are still intact.
What Jones is saying is CSU and those who gave the $27 million to fund the project did it right. And they did it in a big way.
“I have heard stories about the old building and the leaks,” Jones said. “It had to be a rough place to work, aesthetically.”
The new building makes a bold statement that is not lost on Jones.
“This building says to people that we respect education, teaching and health so much that we are willing to give millions of dollars,” he said. “That is a powerful thing that they believe in the power of teaching and nursing that they are willing to donate that. I have been in a lot of colleges of education and none of them are this beautiful. The only one that comes close is at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.”
The building will attract talented educators like Jones, who will help attract more students.
It is an investment that will return dividends for many years to come.
That building was home to many outstanding journalists who helped change Columbus for the better. The same thing will happen now, just with teachers and health professionals.
As I left the office, I looked back one more time at the view across 12th Street and down the backside of Broadway’s 1200 block. At that point, I became envious.
Columbus is changing and Jones has the perfect spot to watch it as two new hotels and a host of restaurant, residential and retail opportunities become reality in the next couple of years.
“That is pretty cool to be able to sit here and see that happening, because it is going to change the landscape of the city,” Jones said. “It is going to change this part of downtown.”
Sorry, man, but your employer, Columbus State University, has already done that.
Congratulations to Dr. Jones and the rest of the faculty, staff and students who will teach and study in the new building.
You have a beautiful new home. Thanks for fixing it up.
