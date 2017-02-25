Naked Trump troll a distraction I did not see coming

I’ve got a beef with that Chuck Williams guy. He’s out of control, and now what Chuck Williams is doing is having a negative impact on me, Chuck Williams.
OK, let’s slow this train down just a little bit. Obviously, I am Chuck Williams and have been for 56 years and plan to be until the end of this ride. Well, to no one’s surprise there are other Chuck Williamses out there.
A bunch of them.
But there is one in particular that came on my radar this week. Meet Chuck Williams, like me, he is 56 years old. It seems Chuck is a sculptor in Rhinelander, Wisc., a town about four hours north of Milwaukee. And, unlike me, the guy actually has some talent. He is a former senior staff sculptor for the Walt Disney Company in California and has sculpted professionally for film, theme parks, toys and collectibles for 30 years, according to the Huffington Post.
Chuck, the one in the land of cheese and Green Bay Packers football, has a real problem with President Trump, apparently. Now, my information is coming from the Huffington Post, but the guy had difficulty controlling his emotions in the wake of Trump’s election.
I mean, he had a real problem.
So, to express himself, he created a tiny troll of President Trump. It is less than flattering and includes small hands and a small — never mind, you get the picture.
Well, for $25 a pop, you can get one of these trolls. Whatever. Chuck can do as he damn well pleases. But somehow I got pulled into this mess via my Twitter feed. You see, go on Twitter and you will find that I am @chuckwilliams. Just plain, ol’ @chuckwilliams, no birthdate, zip code or any other information to distinguish me.
And, my Twitter handle has been @chuckwilliams since 2008 when I joined the social media network.
Last weekend, people started tweeting images of the naked Donald Trump troll to @chuckwilliams. I was at a loss to explain it as they just started to litter my Twitter.
Why in world are people sending these offensive trolls my way?
At the time, I was reporting — my day job — about Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former commander of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, being appointed by President Trump as the National Security adviser. Could that be the reason I was getting the naked Trump trolls?
It did not make sense until Wednesday when I saw one of the trolls show up on my Facebook feed, but it was attached to a Huffington Post article.
Click, click and I had the answer.
The man behind the naked Trump troll was, indeed, Chuck Williams. It just wasn’t me, though some of my friends still think I created this little monster.
So, on Thursday, I reached out to Chuck Williams via email. No response yet. Do you know how it feels to be ignored by Chuck Williams? I am sure he is busy manufacturing the trolls. He is probably going to get rich off this deal.
If that happens, he really should reach out to the “real” Chuck Williams — at least as far as Twitter is concerned. I might even be willing to sell him my Twitter name.
At least that way I won’t have to look at the president’s little hands and all.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments