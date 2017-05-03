Thanks, Cottonmouths, for slithering into our hearts

3:00 Cottonmouths to suspend operations: "Unfortunately, the cup is empty." Pause

3:03 Page One winners are announced at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts

2:02 No mistrial. Judge replaces foreperson in Peachtree Mall murder trial

3:49 Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder

2:44 Columbus soccer's Gigi Schorr details wild Tuesday evening

2:57 One of three men accused in fatal shooting offers his version of events

2:16 Defense counsel Nancy Miller warns the jury against fear

1:38 Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project

3:24 Prosecutor to court: "Your honor, she got on that jury with an agenda."