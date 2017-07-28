Columbus Police deadly serious about distracted driving crackdown

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:46 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for July 30 from WRBL's Carmen Rose Pause 0:53 Molly Wright talks about Indivisible Columbus 1:32 Attorney explains the appeal process for your property tax assessment 2:24 Columbus property owners face steep tax increases 2:29 Soap Box Derby returns to the Columbus 6:12 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson reacts to recent homicides 7:15 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson talks about employee bonuses 3:43 Myers, Thomas denounce MCSD administration 3:29 Highlights from i-Dare U's Southwest Exposure football camp 2:38 Rev. Walter Phillips Sr. still working as pastor at 84 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Two drivers who were cited during a Columbus Police Motor Squad operation along Bradley Park Drive say that were not distracted and were within the law. Maj. J.D. Hawk reminds drivers of the dangers of cell phone use while driving, and confirms that no one was cited for "eating french fries" Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

