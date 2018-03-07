‘We’ve all been there’: Young actors teach Ledger journalist lessons on Springer stage

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 94 "Luck of the Irish": Culinary program helps bring taste of Ireland to Columbus Pause 61 Red Sofa Tour coming to a location near you 84 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 13 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 105 Child psychologist offers No. 1 tip for parents discussing mass shooting with their kids 63 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 12 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 226 During commemoration service, the family reads a letter from the widow of man lynched in 1947 in Harris County 81 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 11 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 206 A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler 164 Rev. Keith Cowart talks about change Christ Community Church 100 A student told a teacher the of year finalist: "... if you win, I win." Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Ledger-Enquirer reporter Chuck Williams landed a role in the Springer Opera House production of "Jackie & Me." It's a first for Williams. Here's his take on the experience so far. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Ledger-Enquirer reporter Chuck Williams landed a role in the Springer Opera House production of "Jackie & Me." It's a first for Williams. Here's his take on the experience so far. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer