Political Rewind offers in-depth, non-confrontational conversation

The Georgia Public Broadcasting program “Political Rewind” tapes a show at Legacy Hall in the Rivercenter for the Performing Arts Thursday. Local political leaders discussed issues including the Georgia governors race, veterans health benefits and campaign financing. From left: Georgia State Rep. Calvin Smyre, District 135; Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson; host Bill Nigut; Chuck Williams, Ledger-Enquirer reporter; and Georgia State Sen. Josh McKoon, District 29. ROBIN TRIMARCHI