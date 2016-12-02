Presidential endorsements: now there’s a touchy subject

Here’s a touchy subject: Sunday marks one month since the Ledger-Enquirer editorial board endorsed Hillary Clinton for President of the United States.
While the majority of Columbus residents voted for Clinton, many of our readers did not, and you let us know about it. You expressed disbelief that we would have an opinion when we’re supposed to be impartially covering the news.
And yes, several dozen of you communicated your disapproval by canceling your subscriptions.
OK, I get it. People are angry. How dare the Ledger tell them how to think or what to do?
But here’s the thing: The Ledger-Enquirer didn’t just decide to have an editorial board and endorse candidates in elections. Newspapers, including the Ledger and the Enquirer, have been doing it since before I was born, or my daddy was born, or his daddy was born.
So when someone who’s been reading us for 20 years says we just crossed the line, I’d say he hasn’t been reading very closely.
This leads to the question of why we endorse in the first place. The textbook answer is that we want to be part of the civic dialogue, and we have the access and exposure to make it happen. Candidates want to tell us why our readers should vote for them, and our readers want to tell us what they’re looking for in a candidate.
Meanwhile, our reporters are in the community covering the candidates and breaking news. This year, for example, Tim Chitwood covered the sheriff’s race and Michael Owen covered the referendum to lift the tax freeze. They reported the facts. They did not endorse candidates or participate in the endorsement process in any way.
Likewise, our editorial editor, Dusty Nix, doesn’t cover the news and has an office removed from the newsroom. He meets with the editorial board to craft a collective opinion. These pieces, editorials and endorsements run in a section of the newspaper marked “Opinion.” On Sunday, we call it “Forum.”
Forcing ourselves to take a stance helps us sharpen our reasoning and keeps us honest. The idea is that sharing how we thought through an issue and arrived at a viewpoint will encourage you to do the same thing for yourself.
Since I became executive editor in 2012, readers have requested we make our endorsements before early voting begins, and so we have. This applies more to things like city council races and local tax referendums than to presidential elections. Voters tend to want and need less help in choosing the leader of the free world.
Four years ago, with Mitt Romney challenging Barack Obama, and our readers seemingly entrenched in one camp or the other, the editorial board decided not to endorse for president. We’d endorsed Obama in 2008 and, before that, George W. Bush in 2004. In 2012, we didn’t think endorsing would be much help to anybody.
This time around, with area residents literally voting for “Anybody But These Two,” we were tempted to take another pass. In fact, we waited until the last possible day to publish our presidential endorsement.
But here’s why we did it: We sensed that many voters were undecided and wanted to see reasoning supported by facts.
Also, as a newspaper and digital media company, we believe strongly in a free press and its role in upholding and strengthening our democracy – and we felt that Donald Trump did not fully grasp the First Amendment. (Meanwhile, we endorsed Republicans in three out of four state races.)
That was our opinion, and we marked it as such. We weren’t trying to tell you what to do – we were trying to help you make an informed decision.
Some of you thanked us for crafting a careful argument. Some of you told us to do certain things to ourselves.
And that’s nothing new.
