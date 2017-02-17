A sure-fire way to tell who’s going to win Best Picture

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son Pause

1:13 Karen Allen brings author's short story to the screen

1:52 Coming Attraction: Here's a sneak peek at short film based on Carson McCullers story

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

15:06 Carmike Cinemas President and CEO David Passman Sunday Interview

1:51 Blind spelling bee champion explains how he did it

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

2:07 Johnnie Warner talks about Columbus Black History Museum funding dispute