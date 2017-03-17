The request of a homeless man: “I want proof that I’m here”

1:54 National champion high school automotive program seeking donations Pause

1:58 Pacelli shortstop Avery Ross, head coach Hart Mizell discuss signing ceremony

0:54 Scruffy Murphy's bartender shows how to pour a pint of Guinness

3:55 Robert Wadkins Sr. talks about why prosecutors are reluctant to pursue capital cases

1:56 Columbus Cottonmouths coach shaves his head for charity

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

0:32 Finding Miss Ruby

1:10 Salt Life is coming to downtown Columbus

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case