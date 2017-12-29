Here are the overall top 10 stories of 2017 for Columbus, Ga.

More Videos 0:44 Five Georgia players to watch in the Rose Bowl Pause 2:44 National Infantry Museum links soldiers with their history 1:35 Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 6:50 MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director 2:15 Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 3:14 Coroner discusses homicide and murder 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 1:33 Windsor Park resident rescues dog caught in coyote trap 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Soldiers serenade waitress on her final day of work at downtown restaurant Amy Davis never dreamed she would be serenaded on her final day as a waitress at Flip Side Burgers & Tacos. Then a group of seven soldiers finished their meals and asked Davis if they could sing to her. Amy Davis never dreamed she would be serenaded on her final day as a waitress at Flip Side Burgers & Tacos. Then a group of seven soldiers finished their meals and asked Davis if they could sing to her. Courtesy of Dawn Reynolds Hill

