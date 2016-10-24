Inquirer Update: Just being ugly isn’t enough

The city of Columbus has asked me to clarify when it will and will not approve of a tree being taken down on city right of way.
Pat Biegler, director of Public Works, which includes the city’s urban forestry division, said if a tree has been trimmed to the point that it is no longer viable, or if it presents a danger to the community, then the city will approve of the tree to be removed. But just being ugly isn’t enough.
“There are too many definitions of ugly,” Biegler said.
Also, Biegler pointed out, just because a tree appears to be in your yard, if it’s on the city’s right of way, you can’t have it taken down unless the city approves.
In today’s column, Georgia Power spokesman Robert Watkins said the utility will cut down trees that threaten power lines. But Biegler said that decision is made by the city.
