Once again, ugly isn’t illegal

0:07 Don't blink or you'll miss this race Pause

2:14 Sunday Interview: Juvenile Court Judge Warner Kennon on the youth gang issues in Columbus

1:27 Alumni and parents come together at concession stands to support Central's band

0:24 Timelapse video of the 2016 Fountain City Classic Parade

1:33 Giving Back: Fountain City Classic volunteer project benefits children at local Head Start center

2:11 'Oh my goodness': Auburn safety Tray Matthews reacts to wild finale

3:30 Kerryon Johnson: "Nobody out there 100 percent"

1:03 Help bring Rev. Jamie Sanks down

2:34 Sideline Superstars: Team moms cook football players balanced pre-game meals

1:36 Career educator responds to Alabama governor's public remarks that "our education system in this state sucks."