Here’s proof: Someone is dumping something into Weracoba Creek

OK, now we have visible proof. Somebody is dumping something into Weracoba Creek as it flows alongside Cherokee Avenue in midtown.
As readers can see in the photo shown here, a milky white substance is periodically flowing from a large stormwater pipe near the intersection of Camille Drive and Cherokee. The large pipe flows diagonally into the creek from the direction of the Country Club of Columbus’ golf course.
An Alert Reader named Ted, who lives alongside the creek notified us of the pollution last week, but it wasn’t visible when we went by last Friday. On Monday, he called and said it was flowing again and we managed to get it on film, well on iFilm, so to speak.
We have sent the pictures to the city’s stormwater programs manager, Michael Burgess, and are awaiting his assessment of the situation.
If anyone has any idea who or what is at the root of this spill, contact me at 706-571-8570 or mowen@ledger-enquirer.com.
Meanwhile, stay tuned.
Monday’s Inquirer column can be seen here.
Comments