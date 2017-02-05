Railroad needs to get rid of renegade blob of blacktop

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus Pause

1:34 Homeless in Alabama: Volunteers search Phenix City riverbank, other locations during annual homeless count

4:20 Columbus High soccer players thank their families, friends and coaches during signing day

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

1:29 Carver High's Jawon Pass - National Signing Day

0:32 Jordan celebrates athletes headed to the next level