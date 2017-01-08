Tweet storm warning issued

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

3:24 Sean White: 'I'm so tired of being hurt'

1:11 David Wright talks about his book

1:36 Career educator responds to Alabama governor's public remarks that "our education system in this state sucks."

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold