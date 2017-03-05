Back to Standing Boy’s future

Sit out under the stars of the Milky Way, and listen while the coyotes howl: It’s Monday Mail.
What?
Our opening is from the song “Coyotes” by Don Edwards.
Why?
Today’s column follows up on last week’s piece about developing Columbus’ Standing Boy Creek State Park, 2120 Old River Road, because since then the state sent out this notice seeking more public input:
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is seeking comments on the master plan for Standing Boy Creek State Park in Muscogee County. Public input was gathered last summer for the proposed 1,580-acre state park on Lake Oliver. ... The master plan includes cottages, RV and tent camping, lakeview platform campsites, hiking and biking trails, disc golf, greenspace for gatherings such as festivals, and more. A meeting was held recently to present the master plan, and the DNR is now seeking feedback to the proposal. The public can view the plan and read about the park at www.GaStateParks.org, plus submit comments to Director.GSPHS@dnr.state.ga.us.
Where?
Here are a couple of emails on that Feb. 23 meeting that packed the community room of the city service center:
Hey Tim,
Thank you for your article about Standing Boy. I’m the neighbor who said the alpine slide was insane. I looked at their plans that they have on the website and I find it rather humorous that now that neighbors have complained they have taken the streets off of their map so that you can’t see how close Disney World is to a residential area. Specifically Rolling Bend is right next to the Adventure Zone. Several people came up to me after the meeting and told me they had no idea that residential was right next to this. I believe that is by design and it’s only exemplified by the fact that they’ve taken the streets off the map posted online even though they had them on the map that was on the board at the meeting. It would be interesting to hear from the state why they took the streets off of the map. They won’t tell the truth, which is they don’t care about the residential area and they don’t want people to know it.
Thanks,
Travis Hargrove
Dear Travis:
We can’t call it Disney World, you know. Mickey Mouse has a whole cadre of comical cartoon corporate lawyers guarding his whimsical copyright.
Is River Bend that subdivision you can hike right up behind? That is butt-up against the park property. But the master plan makes it hard to tell where exactly the adventure zone and alpine slide and all are going to be.
Who?
Here’s another message on that point:
Tim,
I’m Chris Bowick, Bill Bowick’s son. For further reference, Don Coker is married to my sister Bernadette.
I just read your piece on the master plan for Standing Boy Creek State Park. Thank you for that.
My back yard fence has a gate that opens directly into the park so I’ve got a keen interest in the plans. But, unfortunately, we were out of town for the big meeting.
Do you know where I can get a high resolution version of the plan diagram that you published? Even the one on the Lose & Associates website is hard to read when I expand it to look at the detail.
Thanks!
Chris.
Dear Chris:
Who’s Don Coker? (Just kidding.)
A neighbor at the meeting said the plan looked like one park amenity ran right through his house. I forget which one, so I hope it wasn’t the archery range.
I think you have to use the DNR contacts above to see what else they have. I question whether you can pin the plan down without corresponding GPS points, a topographical overlay or at least more precise landmarks.
Another option would be to tour the property.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
