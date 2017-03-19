Readers see bias in law report

2:04 Here's how you can stay safe on the roads Pause

1:56 Columbus Cottonmouths coach shaves his head for charity

3:01 Video Notebook: The request of a homeless man: “I want proof that I’m here”

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:36 Smiths Station's Jared Head hits walk-off home run against Sparkman

3:01 Local homeless man shows how trash can be reused for survival

2:16 Jovonne Williams charged in hit-and-run death of Kassandra Hollinhead