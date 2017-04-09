Leftists coddle killer aliens

Love ye therefore the stranger, for ye were strangers in the land of Egypt, and it is Monday Mail.
Strangers
Today’s opening is from Deuteronomy.
Flashback
Back on March 2, I wrote a piece about Georgia’s homicide by vehicle law after a woman was charged with multiple misdemeanors in a one-car wreck that killed two children.
The point of the article was to explain the circumstances that distinguish a misdemeanor vehicular homicide charge from a felony.
Some people found this absolutely fascinating.
Not the law, but the driver’s having a Hispanic name and no driver’s license, and an inability to speak English.
They concluded she must be an illegal alien, and if an article on the homicide by vehicle law didn’t make a big deal out of that, then The Liberal Media was just covering it up.
So on March 19, I wrote a Monday Mail that included some of those responses, and pointed out that the article was about Georgia’s vehicular homicide law and not about immigration.
Of course that just cleared up everything, as people immediately understood then that the original article was focused specifically on traffic laws that apply to everyone regardless of immigration status.
As if.
Encore
Actually the Monday Mail column just drew more comments about killer aliens and The Liberal Media that protects them, like this posting supposedly from Martin Daniel of Auburn:
There is certainly a more extensive bias going around and it has become more and more, let's say almost laughable. Without point or mentioning any political party or media (including local media), there is an issue. There is a double standard.
The above statement about someone illegal is a typical example. The law states that a person illegally in the US is illegal. That's the Law and that is one of the issue that bias media is ignoring. I'm asking why? Don't you want to report on issues and problems? Many citizens lost loved ones because of an illegal person being involved in a vehicle crash. Those lives could have been saved. Or how about all the innocent children raped and murdered by illegals. Those reports are tough and heartbreaking, I totally understand that. But it's the truth. Why is bias media not reporting on these issues? Rather they love to report that it's not fair to call someone an illegal.
Dear Martin:
You’re right. “There is certainly a more extensive bias going around and it has become more and more, let's say almost laughable.”
That’s why we need totally objective people like you to tell us about the illegals who come here to rape and murder innocent children.
Echo
This posting apparently is from Bill Evans:
The Leftist Enquirer and their following believe that American citizens killed by illegal immigrants are considered acceptable losses no matter the quantity. The victims of these horrible incidents have no rights, even less than the perpetrators.
Dear Bill:
Speaking of acceptable losses, I later wrote a weekend piece about an alarming increase in traffic fatalities, which complacent Americans seem to find acceptable even though they risk dying that way every day.
After all, they’re way more likely to be killed by a car wreck than a child-raping illegal alien protected by The Leftist Enquirer. And yet, even though they could be next, they don’t pay much attention to all the traffic fatalities reported in the liberal media.
They need to be shaken out of this delusion of safety, and that’s they’re fortunate to have unbiased Americans like you to give them the cold hard truth about all the killer aliens, because there is a double standard.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
