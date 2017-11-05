Watch out for rapid changes in time, and ‘ring avulsion’

You don’t so often see someone wearing a wristwatch now.
I quit wearing one, the last time I broke the band, because I have to go through metal detectors daily to get into the Government Center to cover trials. Taking a watch on and off got to be a hassle.
And it was only a matter of time before I forgot and left it at the checkpoint, like all the bandanas I’ve left at the Atlanta airport, having not felt them in my pocket until I got to the scanner.
Also I began to notice a watch band can get snagged on things, which is a good reason not to buy one so durable that it would break your wrist or rip your hand off before it came apart.
I’ve been paranoid about that since I began hearing stories of people who lost fingers in freak wedding-ring accidents.
You might not think much could get between a wedding ring and your skin, so Google it.
Here’s an Oct. 5 Fox News story: A Tennessee woman at her son’s T-ball game hops down from the fence she was leaning on and her finger comes off where the ring got hung on the fence wire.
Here’s one from the United Kingdom’s Sunday Express, May 2016: A man hops over a fence to get a football, and the wire hooks his ring and tears the finger off.
And in celebrity news, TV talk show host Jimmy Fallon in 2015 was severely injured when he fell and caught his wedding ring on the edge of a counter, which almost took his finger off.
He took time to inform viewers that this kind of injury has a name, “ring avulsion,” which can go from tissue-stripping “degloving” to outright amputation.
I quit wearing a wedding ring years ago. It didn’t set off metal detectors, but I realized it had other drawbacks, even before I heard of “degloving.”
My spouse doesn’t seem to buy this, but I have learned that if you are bald and you live in a mosquito-infested pecan forest, you spend a lot of time slapping yourself in the head, because that’s where the mosquitoes are biting you.
If you are wearing a ring, it leaves little half-moon bruises all over your scalp. And it kind of hurts, too.
Some people think the way to solve this is to hang the ring on a chain around your neck, and I think, “Yeah, I want to take something that might rip my finger off and put it around my neck.”
I don’t like wearing ties, either. I fear leaning over a running car engine and getting it caught in one of the belts.
This weekend’s time change has me thinking of wearing a watch again, though, because of how the time keeps changing. And I don’t mean just from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time, but from Eastern Time to Central Time.
Most of us who don’t wear watches tell time through wireless devices, which automatically switch when the time changes. You don’t have to tell your smartphone to “fall back” or “spring forward.” It’s smart enough to do that on its own.
It also may switch automatically when you go from the Eastern Time Zone to the Central Time Zone, I’ve discovered. Sometimes it switches just because it thinks you crossed the time line, even if you did not.
If you think these twice-a-year daylight-standard time changes mess with your head and your sleep and your seasonal affective disorder, try coming home to Columbus from a drive down to Seale, Ala., or even a horseback ride to the west side of Harris County, and finding, to your absolute shock, that no, it is not 4 o’clock. It is 5 o’clock. And you are late.
So it may be time to go back to wearing a watch – the old kind, that doesn’t automatically do things it’s not told to.
The kind with a band that breaks without taking your hand off.
