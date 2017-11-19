Monday Mail: It’s amazing how cell phones can get the time wrong

Because we can’t say we do amazing without talking proud, it’s Monday Mail.
Amazing
Folks here still are really excited about Columbus’ new slogan, “We do amazing,” which they have to admit is better than one we had back in the 1980s, “We’re talking proud.”
What’s amazing about living here these days with the whitewater and the ziplines and the art scene and yada yada yada is that no matter what you do for fun, someone else does better.
Like you can go out to a bar and bump into some old friends with whom you used to camp, and they may ask: “So, are you still backpacking?”
And you may answer, “No, mostly I ride horses and drive around in a pickup. What about you?”
And they may reply: “I’m a watercolor artist, raft guide and yoga instructor with a maker shop where I invented a solar-powered electric bicycle.”
So there’s a city slogan for you: “Columbus: We’re hobby snobby!”
Rings and things
Speaking of an active outdoor lifestyle, if you like to ride bikes and climb rocks and hike remote mountain trails, don’t forget that rings and metal bracelets and other fashion accoutrements can rip your limbs off in freak accidents.
That was the subject of a Nov. 6 column to which rugged outdoorsman Jim Hall here responds:
Morning Tim,
I too don’t wear a wedding ring anymore. Just a note: Helen and I have been happily married for just over 22 years, but about 15 years ago my wedding ring got smashed on my finger and after reshaping it with pliers, I was able to get it off (yes it had cut into my finger some). I sold it for scrap (gold). Didn’t buy a new one and still don’t have one. Working outside so much (especially on the Pine Mountain Trail), I was afraid of getting another ring smashed.
As for watches, I too have a hard time wearing one on my wrist, plus afraid of getting one caught on something too! I still have a couple wrist watches given to me as presents that I have worn at times, but not outdoors so to speak. So, years ago Helen bought me a clip on type pocket watch. Great idea. It clips to the edge of my pocket or can be fastened to a belt loop. You can reach down, and pick it up and view the time at ease as it is mounted upside down and when you flip it up it is the correct position. …
It stays on whatever time zone I set it to as you know. You mentioned smart phones changing back and forth between time zones at the “Alabama border.”
… So again, for safety sake I don’t wear a wedding ring and yes I keep a real watch around and wear it (safely). Wonder how many folks actually have ever seen a real pocket watch with watch fob. Think I’ll try to find me a real American made pocket watch. If I do, will let you know. You and I need one. It would make a great conversation piece. Only thing is, security at Government Center would likely frown on the chain (thinking it is a weapon of some sorts).
Jim.
Dear Jim:
No kidding, and then the deputies at the Government Center security screening would take my pocket watch and chain, secure it in a lockbox at the entrance, and give me a receipt to reclaim it upon my departure.
And while I’m covering a trial, this could happen four or five times a day, until eventually I forget the watch and chain and wind up right back where I started – with a cell phone that sets me back an hour because it thinks I’m on Central Standard Time when I’m only in Phenix City.
