Winning numbers drawn in 'Jumbo Bucks Lotto' game

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
01-06-24-40-41-44
(one, six, twenty-four, forty, forty-one, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $5.5 million
September 16, 2016 2:44 AM
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
01-06-24-40-41-44
(one, six, twenty-four, forty, forty-one, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $5.5 million
Comments