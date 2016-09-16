Lottery

September 16, 2016 2:44 AM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Jumbo Bucks Lotto' game

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

01-06-24-40-41-44

(one, six, twenty-four, forty, forty-one, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $5.5 million

Lottery

