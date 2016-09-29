Lottery

September 29, 2016 12:04 AM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

5 Card Cash

4C-5D-6D-2H-9S

(4C, 5D, 6D, 2H, 9S)

All or Nothing Day

01-03-04-06-07-08-11-15-16-17-18-22

(one, three, four, six, seven, eight, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Evening

03-04-08-10-11-13-14-20-21-22-23-24

(three, four, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-03-04-05-06-14-15-18-21-22-24

(one, two, three, four, five, six, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

05-07-09-13-14-15-17-18-21-22-23-24

(five, seven, nine, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Cash 3 Evening

6-3-5

(six, three, five)

Cash 3 Midday

3-9-2

(three, nine, two)

Cash 4 Evening

1-7-6-5

(one, seven, six, five)

Cash 4 Midday

2-9-8-9

(two, nine, eight, nine)

Fantasy 5

05-08-29-30-38

(five, eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-eight)

Georgia FIVE Evening

8-8-6-8-3

(eight, eight, six, eight, three)

Georgia FIVE Midday

7-0-6-5-6

(seven, zero, six, five, six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Powerball

30-38-52-53-62, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3

(thirty, thirty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-two; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)

Lottery

