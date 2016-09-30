Lottery

September 30, 2016 10:24 PM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

5 Card Cash

KC-KD-3D-9D-2H

(KC, KD, 3D, 9D, 2H)

All or Nothing Day

03-04-06-08-10-11-12-13-14-19-21-23

(three, four, six, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-04-05-06-08-09-11-14-19-21

(one, two, three, four, five, six, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Morning

01-05-06-09-10-11-12-14-15-18-21-22

(one, five, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Night

01-02-04-06-07-08-10-11-14-15-17-23

(one, two, four, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three)

Cash 3 Evening

3-3-2

(three, three, two)

Cash 3 Midday

5-9-7

(five, nine, seven)

Cash 4 Midday

6-5-0-8

(six, five, zero, eight)

Georgia FIVE Evening

5-9-4-2-9

(five, nine, four, two, nine)

Georgia FIVE Midday

9-1-6-7-5

(nine, one, six, seven, five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

