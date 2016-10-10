Lottery

October 10, 2016 10:24 PM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

5 Card Cash

QH-JS-7C-2D-4D

(QH, JS, 7C, 2D, 4D)

All or Nothing Day

01-02-03-04-06-07-16-18-19-22-23-24

(one, two, three, four, six, seven, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

04-09-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-20-21-22

(four, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Morning

03-07-09-12-13-15-16-19-20-22-23-24

(three, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

03-05-06-09-11-12-14-17-20-22-23-24

(three, five, six, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Cash 3 Evening

3-9-3

(three, nine, three)

Cash 3 Midday

5-7-9

(five, seven, nine)

Cash 4 Midday

5-5-6-9

(five, five, six, nine)

Georgia FIVE Evening

3-9-2-7-5

(three, nine, two, seven, five)

Georgia FIVE Midday

4-8-4-4-6

(four, eight, four, four, six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $49 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $107 million

Lottery

