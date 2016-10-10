These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
5 Card Cash
QH-JS-7C-2D-4D
(QH, JS, 7C, 2D, 4D)
All or Nothing Day
01-02-03-04-06-07-16-18-19-22-23-24
(one, two, three, four, six, seven, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Evening
04-09-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-20-21-22
(four, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
All or Nothing Morning
03-07-09-12-13-15-16-19-20-22-23-24
(three, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Night
03-05-06-09-11-12-14-17-20-22-23-24
(three, five, six, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Cash 3 Evening
3-9-3
(three, nine, three)
Cash 3 Midday
5-7-9
(five, seven, nine)
Cash 4 Midday
5-5-6-9
(five, five, six, nine)
Georgia FIVE Evening
3-9-2-7-5
(three, nine, two, seven, five)
Georgia FIVE Midday
4-8-4-4-6
(four, eight, four, four, six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $49 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $107 million
