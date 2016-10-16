1:21 Family, friends remember Antonio Robinson after last gunman sentenced Pause

2:06 Sunday Interview: Judge Mary Buckner

0:52 Sneak Peek: Exotic animal petting zoo is part of this year's Shrine Club Circus

2:57 Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team

0:57 Cottonmouths head into exhibition weekend with pair of goalies guarding the net

1:45 Sheriff Darr speaks about importance of Rising Star Award

1:40 Tim Zabel talks about success of former band students

1:00 Pledging to Serve: Students raise money and awareness through "Shave to Save" event

1:37 Toys For Tots Seeking Toys

1:54 Students ready to swarm like Red Jackets over Mustang to win auto challenge