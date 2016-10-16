Lottery

October 16, 2016 1:24 AM

GA Lottery

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

5 Card Cash

KD-QS-AS-10D-9S

(KD, QS, AS, 10D, 9S)

All or Nothing Day

01-02-04-05-08-09-10-11-14-18-19-20

(one, two, four, five, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-04-05-07-08-11-13-14-17-21-23

(one, three, four, five, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

01-02-05-06-08-09-10-11-16-18-19-20

(one, two, five, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)

All or Nothing Night

01-02-03-05-10-12-13-16-18-19-20-23

(one, two, three, five, ten, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Cash 3 Evening

7-4-8

(seven, four, eight)

Cash 3 Midday

8-3-1

(eight, three, one)

Cash 4 Evening

4-4-4-5

(four, four, four, five)

Cash 4 Midday

7-4-5-8

(seven, four, five, eight)

Fantasy 5

09-10-13-15-31

(nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $336,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

8-2-2-4-7

(eight, two, two, four, seven)

Georgia FIVE Midday

6-3-3-8-5

(six, three, three, eight, five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Powerball

23-49-57-64-67, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2

(twenty-three, forty-nine, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $122 million

