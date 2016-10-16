These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
5 Card Cash
KD-QS-AS-10D-9S
(KD, QS, AS, 10D, 9S)
All or Nothing Day
01-02-04-05-08-09-10-11-14-18-19-20
(one, two, four, five, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)
All or Nothing Evening
01-03-04-05-07-08-11-13-14-17-21-23
(one, three, four, five, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
All or Nothing Morning
01-02-05-06-08-09-10-11-16-18-19-20
(one, two, five, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty)
All or Nothing Night
01-02-03-05-10-12-13-16-18-19-20-23
(one, two, three, five, ten, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)
Cash 3 Evening
7-4-8
(seven, four, eight)
Cash 3 Midday
8-3-1
(eight, three, one)
Cash 4 Evening
4-4-4-5
(four, four, four, five)
Cash 4 Midday
7-4-5-8
(seven, four, five, eight)
Fantasy 5
09-10-13-15-31
(nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $336,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
8-2-2-4-7
(eight, two, two, four, seven)
Georgia FIVE Midday
6-3-3-8-5
(six, three, three, eight, five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Powerball
23-49-57-64-67, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(twenty-three, forty-nine, fifty-seven, sixty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
