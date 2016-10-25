Lottery

October 25, 2016 12:34 AM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

5 Card Cash

JS-2C-7D-3S-6S

(JS, 2C, 7D, 3S, 6S)

All or Nothing Day

01-02-04-08-09-10-12-15-19-22-23-24

(one, two, four, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-03-06-07-10-11-13-17-19-20-24

(one, two, three, six, seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

03-04-05-07-10-13-15-16-17-19-20-22

(three, four, five, seven, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Night

01-03-06-07-08-09-10-11-14-18-21-23

(one, three, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Cash 3 Evening

4-0-0

(four, zero, zero)

Cash 3 Midday

0-5-8

(zero, five, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

3-1-6-7

(three, one, six, seven)

Cash 4 Midday

4-3-0-3

(four, three, zero, three)

Fantasy 5

19-24-27-38-41

(nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one)

Georgia FIVE Evening

9-3-2-4-0

(nine, three, two, four, zero)

Georgia FIVE Midday

5-6-9-3-0

(five, six, nine, three, zero)

Jumbo Bucks Lotto

13-18-23-24-39-43

(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-nine, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $6.6 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $164 million

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

Bo Bartlett Center closer to permanent home at Columbus State

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos