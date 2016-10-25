These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
5 Card Cash
JS-2C-7D-3S-6S
(JS, 2C, 7D, 3S, 6S)
All or Nothing Day
01-02-04-08-09-10-12-15-19-22-23-24
(one, two, four, eight, nine, ten, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Evening
01-02-03-06-07-10-11-13-17-19-20-24
(one, two, three, six, seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Morning
03-04-05-07-10-13-15-16-17-19-20-22
(three, four, five, seven, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
All or Nothing Night
01-03-06-07-08-09-10-11-14-18-21-23
(one, three, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
Cash 3 Evening
4-0-0
(four, zero, zero)
Cash 3 Midday
0-5-8
(zero, five, eight)
Cash 4 Evening
3-1-6-7
(three, one, six, seven)
Cash 4 Midday
4-3-0-3
(four, three, zero, three)
Fantasy 5
19-24-27-38-41
(nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one)
Georgia FIVE Evening
9-3-2-4-0
(nine, three, two, four, zero)
Georgia FIVE Midday
5-6-9-3-0
(five, six, nine, three, zero)
Jumbo Bucks Lotto
13-18-23-24-39-43
(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-nine, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $6.6 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $164 million
