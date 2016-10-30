Lottery

October 30, 2016 10:24 PM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

5 Card Cash

KC-JH-QS-9D-4S

(KC, JH, QS, 9D, 4S)

All or Nothing Day

01-04-06-07-08-12-14-15-18-22-23-24

(one, four, six, seven, eight, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

03-04-05-08-09-10-13-15-16-19-21-23

(three, four, five, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Morning

01-03-05-07-10-11-12-15-19-21-22-24

(one, three, five, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

03-05-06-07-08-11-12-13-14-15-17-21

(three, five, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one)

Cash 3 Evening

0-6-6

(zero, six, six)

Cash 3 Midday

2-7-3

(two, seven, three)

Cash 4 Midday

3-2-3-1

(three, two, three, one)

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-0-3-4-8

(one, zero, three, four, eight)

Georgia FIVE Midday

2-5-3-9-9

(two, five, three, nine, nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $198 million

Lottery

