Lottery

November 8, 2016 1:04 AM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

5 Card Cash

KD-5C-5H-9H-2S

(KD, 5C, 5H, 9H, 2S)

All or Nothing Day

03-05-06-07-08-09-11-14-15-17-18-23

(three, five, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

01-02-05-06-11-12-15-16-17-22-23-24

(one, two, five, six, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-03-05-06-08-09-12-13-14-18-21-22

(one, three, five, six, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Night

01-06-07-08-11-12-15-16-17-20-21-24

(one, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Cash 3 Evening

4-4-5

(four, four, five)

Cash 3 Midday

7-9-3

(seven, nine, three)

Cash 4 Evening

4-1-4-2

(four, one, four, two)

Cash 4 Midday

3-8-8-5

(three, eight, eight, five)

Fantasy 5

11-23-25-29-36

(eleven, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $315,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

9-5-2-7-7

(nine, five, two, seven, seven)

Georgia FIVE Midday

6-5-4-9-6

(six, five, four, nine, six)

Jumbo Bucks Lotto

01-05-06-10-33-47

(one, five, six, ten, thirty-three, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $7 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $236 million

