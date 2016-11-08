These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
5 Card Cash
KC-AS-4D-2H-9S
(KC, AS, 4D, 2H, 9S)
All or Nothing Day
01-05-06-07-08-09-13-15-20-21-22-24
(one, five, six, seven, eight, nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Evening
04-06-08-10-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19
(four, six, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)
All or Nothing Morning
02-03-04-07-08-11-13-19-20-22-23-24
(two, three, four, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Cash 3 Midday
9-2-7
(nine, two, seven)
Cash 4 Midday
7-9-4-1
(seven, nine, four, one)
Georgia FIVE Midday
9-3-2-9-3
(nine, three, two, nine, three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $54 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $236 million
Comments