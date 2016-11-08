Lottery

November 8, 2016 7:14 PM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5 Card Cash

KC-AS-4D-2H-9S

(KC, AS, 4D, 2H, 9S)

All or Nothing Day

01-05-06-07-08-09-13-15-20-21-22-24

(one, five, six, seven, eight, nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

04-06-08-10-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19

(four, six, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)

All or Nothing Morning

02-03-04-07-08-11-13-19-20-22-23-24

(two, three, four, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Cash 3 Midday

9-2-7

(nine, two, seven)

Cash 4 Midday

7-9-4-1

(seven, nine, four, one)

Georgia FIVE Midday

9-3-2-9-3

(nine, three, two, nine, three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $236 million

Lottery

