These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
5 Card Cash
KC-AC-JD-3C-8C
(KC, AC, JD, 3C, 8C)
All or Nothing Day
01-03-04-06-08-14-15-17-18-19-22-23
(one, three, four, six, eight, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
All or Nothing Evening
02-03-05-07-11-12-14-16-17-19-21-22
(two, three, five, seven, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
All or Nothing Morning
01-03-06-09-11-14-15-16-18-20-23-24
(one, three, six, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Night
01-06-07-08-10-12-13-15-17-18-20-22
(one, six, seven, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)
Cash 3 Evening
2-8-9
(two, eight, nine)
Cash 3 Midday
6-2-6
(six, two, six)
Cash 4 Midday
9-1-4-1
(nine, one, four, one)
Georgia FIVE Evening
5-8-9-0-1
(five, eight, nine, zero, one)
Georgia FIVE Midday
3-8-9-8-4
(three, eight, nine, eight, four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $67 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
