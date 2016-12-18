Lottery

December 18, 2016 10:21 PM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

5 Card Cash

KC-AC-JD-3C-8C

(KC, AC, JD, 3C, 8C)

All or Nothing Day

01-03-04-06-08-14-15-17-18-19-22-23

(one, three, four, six, eight, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

02-03-05-07-11-12-14-16-17-19-21-22

(two, three, five, seven, eleven, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

All or Nothing Morning

01-03-06-09-11-14-15-16-18-20-23-24

(one, three, six, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

01-06-07-08-10-12-13-15-17-18-20-22

(one, six, seven, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Cash 3 Evening

2-8-9

(two, eight, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

6-2-6

(six, two, six)

Cash 4 Midday

9-1-4-1

(nine, one, four, one)

Georgia FIVE Evening

5-8-9-0-1

(five, eight, nine, zero, one)

Georgia FIVE Midday

3-8-9-8-4

(three, eight, nine, eight, four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $67 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

Kilwins has opening day

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos