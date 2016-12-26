3:48 Offer of "gift of life" brings two friends even closer Pause

2:25 Josh Holsey: Next secondary coach is getting 'great room' full of players

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

0:51 Becoming the Grinch

2:05 "Miracle Fruit" packs a powerful punch for cancer patients

1:15 Taxi driver decks out cab with 9,000 Christmas lights

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'