These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
5 Card Cash
JC-2C-9C-5D-8D
(JC, 2C, 9C, 5D, 8D)
All or Nothing Day
01-02-04-05-08-10-11-12-14-22-23-24
(one, two, four, five, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Evening
01-03-04-06-08-10-12-16-18-19-20-21
(one, three, four, six, eight, ten, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
All or Nothing Morning
04-05-06-10-14-15-16-19-20-22-23-24
(four, five, six, ten, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
All or Nothing Night
03-04-05-06-09-10-11-15-16-18-20-23
(three, four, five, six, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three)
Cash 3 Evening
7-3-6
(seven, three, six)
Cash 3 Midday
2-2-3
(two, two, three)
Cash 4 Evening
4-7-0-3
(four, seven, zero, three)
Cash 4 Midday
9-0-3-5
(nine, zero, three, five)
Fantasy 5
05-11-19-20-28
(five, eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $485,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
3-8-9-8-6
(three, eight, nine, eight, six)
Georgia FIVE Midday
3-8-9-6-7
(three, eight, nine, six, seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $105 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
