Lottery

January 2, 2017 1:02 AM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

5 Card Cash

JC-2C-9C-5D-8D

(JC, 2C, 9C, 5D, 8D)

All or Nothing Day

01-02-04-05-08-10-11-12-14-22-23-24

(one, two, four, five, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Evening

01-03-04-06-08-10-12-16-18-19-20-21

(one, three, four, six, eight, ten, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)

All or Nothing Morning

04-05-06-10-14-15-16-19-20-22-23-24

(four, five, six, ten, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Night

03-04-05-06-09-10-11-15-16-18-20-23

(three, four, five, six, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Cash 3 Evening

7-3-6

(seven, three, six)

Cash 3 Midday

2-2-3

(two, two, three)

Cash 4 Evening

4-7-0-3

(four, seven, zero, three)

Cash 4 Midday

9-0-3-5

(nine, zero, three, five)

Fantasy 5

05-11-19-20-28

(five, eleven, nineteen, twenty, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $485,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

3-8-9-8-6

(three, eight, nine, eight, six)

Georgia FIVE Midday

3-8-9-6-7

(three, eight, nine, six, seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

Lottery

