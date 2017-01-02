Lottery

January 2, 2017 7:27 PM

GA Lottery

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

5 Card Cash

4D-7D-8D-2S-8S

(4D, 7D, 8D, 2S, 8S)

All or Nothing Day

01-04-06-09-10-11-12-17-19-20-21-23

(one, four, six, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

All or Nothing Evening

03-05-08-09-11-13-18-20-21-22-23-24

(three, five, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

All or Nothing Morning

01-03-04-05-06-07-08-10-14-15-18-22

(one, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, ten, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two)

Cash 3 Evening

8-4-1

(eight, four, one)

Cash 3 Midday

4-4-3

(four, four, three)

Cash 4 Midday

3-4-6-3

(three, four, six, three)

Georgia FIVE Evening

1-9-6-4-8

(one, nine, six, four, eight)

Georgia FIVE Midday

1-6-2-0-5

(one, six, two, zero, five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

Lottery

